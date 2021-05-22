Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee hospital stages graduation for senior who couldn't attend his school's ceremony

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Nurses organize graduation ceremony for patient

Nurses at Erlanger Baroness Hospital organized a graduation ceremony for one of their patients on May 21.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - When a medical emergency threatened to rob Noah Keith of his graduation day, the nurses at Erlanger Baroness Hospital came to the rescue.

They surprised Keith on Friday with his very own commencement ceremony — allowing him to don his cap and gown while receiving his diploma hours before his peers graduated from Grace Baptist Academy.

187178209_10160945670099409_5958284040617304056_n

Nurses at Erlanger Baroness Hospital organized a graduation ceremony for Noah Keith, who couldn’t attend his school’s ceremony due to a medical emergency. (Source: Erlanger Health System)

The ceremony featured the traditional cap toss, smores and gifts — like a Yoda doll and basketball.

Hospital staff and family posed for photos with Keith, as did Grace Baptist Academy Chairman Tom Crum.

This story was reported from Atlanta.