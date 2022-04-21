Tennessee mom charged with threatening to blow up son's elementary school: 'Kids will be missing'

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Tennessee mom charged with threatening to blow up son's elementary school: 'Kids will be missing'

By Danielle Wallace
Published 
Updated 10:21AM
News
FOX News
Loretta-Clayton article

Loretta Clayton-Treadwell, 30, is charged with threat of mass violence on school property after allegedly calling to say she would blow up an elementary school over her son’s missing backpack (Shelby County Jail)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee mother is accused of threatening to blow up her son’s elementary school over a missing backpack, allegedly telling school staff over the phone that "some kids will be missing." 

Loretta Clayton, 30, was arrested after placing calls to Getwell Elementary in Memphis Wednesday. 

Court documents allege that a teaching assistant told law enforcement she took a call from Clayton, who phoned asking about her son’s missing backpack before growing angry and threatening to blow up the school. The teacher claimed that Clayton stated, "some kids will be missing," an affidavit says. 

THIRD SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING 6-DAY MANHUNT 

The mother ended the conversation and called the school back, that time reaching the principal. The principal said the woman identified herself as Loretta Treadwell, using her maiden name, Fox 13 Memphis reported. The principal warned Clayton not to call and make threats to the school. 

The affidavit says the principal alleges Clayton stated she never threatened to blow up the school and only said that some children would go missing. The principal told law enforcement that the mother had previously called earlier in the week inquiring about her son’s missing backpack. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators verified Clayton’s phone number from the calls, Fox 13 reported. The mother was charged with a threat of mass violence on school property or at school-related activity, which WATN-TV reported is a misdemeanor charge. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.