Tensions flare at Hamilton High walkout: Arrest made, driver sought after pushing through crowd

The Brief Chandler Police arrested a girl on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct Friday after she allegedly threw a water bottle at a masked, armed man during a student walkout at Hamilton High School. Authorities are also searching for the driver of a white SUV that pushed through a crowd of demonstrators at an intersection during the march. A Chandler Police motorcycle officer intervened to block further traffic and protect the hundreds of students involved; police are asking anyone with information to call 480-782-4130.



The Chandler Police Department is detailing tense moments during a student walkout in protest of immigration enforcement on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

On Jan. 30, hundreds of students across the Valley took part in the protests, and the one at Hamilton High School in particular, ended in a student being arrested and police searching for the driver of a car.

"During the march, a masked man armed with a handgun, arrived and had multiple interactions with student demonstrators. The man did not commit any crimes, though his presence was creating a tense situation and officers asked if he would voluntarily leave the scene," police said.

An unnamed girl was reportedly seen throwing a water bottle at him, and the man said he wanted to press charges. The girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct.

With a police escort, the unnamed man agreed to leave the area, but the issues didn't stop there.

‘Pushed their way through the crowd and drove away’

"At another point during the demonstration a white SUV attempted to cross an intersection blocked by a large group of people crossing the road. The driver of the SUV pushed their way through the crowd and drove away," police said. "A Chandler Police motorcycle officer, recognizing a potential threat, parked their bike in front of traffic to prevent any other vehicles from entering the intersection."

Police are looking to identify the car and driver. If you have any information, call Chandler Police Department's non-emergency number at 480-782-4130.

"The Chandler Police Department respects the rights of all individuals to peacefully assemble. However, driving recklessly and throwing objects at individuals will not be tolerated, as these actions endanger the community and officers," police said.