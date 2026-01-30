Arizona parents divided as student anti-ICE walkouts spread

The Brief Student walkouts protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have spread throughout the Phoenix area, sparking debate among parents over the balance between civic engagement and student safety. While some parents praised the demonstrations as a lesson in civil rights, others expressed concern regarding the lack of supervision and the potential for violence during school hours. Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne issued a statement affirming students' First Amendment rights but argued protests should occur after school hours.



Student walkouts protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have spread across the Phoenix area and the nation this week, drawing a sharp divide among parents over campus safety and political activism.

What we know:

While many students marched with signs and backpacks to protest ICE policies, school officials are warning that participants will face academic consequences.

Some parents praised the students for their civic engagement.

"When they see that civil rights are being violated with their own eyes, and they do something about it in a peaceful protest, I couldn’t be more proud of them," one local resident said.

However, other parents expressed concern over the safety of unsupervised marches.

One parent noted that the walkouts left families unaware of their children's locations during the school day, citing risks of injury or political violence.

"Somebody could have been trampled," the parent said. "And it’s political. People get angry at politics, no matter what side you’re on."

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said in a statement that while students have a First Amendment right to protest, they should do so after school hours.

Horne added that school personnel should not participate in protests during instructional time. Several Valley school districts have notified parents that any student leaving class for the demonstrations will receive an unexcused absence.