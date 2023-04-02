Plaintiff in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial regrets lawsuit: 'I'm gonna be on the internet forever'

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Plaintiff in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial regrets lawsuit: 'I'm gonna be on the internet forever'

By Emily Trainham
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News

Verdict is in: Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash

The highly publicized Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial has come to an end.

PARK CITY, Utah - Now that the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial is over, the person who started it all, plaintiff Terry Sanderson, is expressing some remorse in his actions.

As he exited the courtroom on Thursday after being found at fault for the accident, he was asked if he thought the lawsuit was worth the trouble, and he responded, "Absolutely not."

He lamented to reporters, "I'm gonna be on the internet forever."

737cd94f-

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson battled in court for two weeks over a skiing accident. (Pool)

Getting more in depth about the trial, Sanderson explained "It should have been the facts of the accident because as I said, I brought absolutely the truth to the accident. No reason to wander from that, and I still won't, and I brought it for that reason.

"I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination… It becomes things that you thought were long gone in your life, things from 30 years ago, 40 years ago, that should be meaningless."

GWYNETH PALTROW DEER VALLEY SKI CRASH: TAYLOR SWIFT, MIRANDA LAMBERT AMONG STARS WHO FLOCK TO LUXURY SKI TOWN

As for Gwyneth, he said, "You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person… Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated."

AP23086678652548.jpg

Terry Sanderson thought "somebody was out of control" when he heard the "blood-curdling scream" the day of the ski accident. (Rick Bowmer/Getty Images)

He added, "It’s difficult. Who wants to do that to someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path?"

Still, he doesn't seem to think too poorly of Paltrow.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S CONSERVATIVE COURT FASHION EARNS EASY WIN: LEGAL EXPERTS

"I believe she thinks she has the truth," he said, "but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods."

He also said that her decision to stop by after the trial was over and wish him well was "very kind of her."

gwyneth-paltrow-terry-sanderson-court.jpg

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson ,left, as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial. (Rick Bowmer/Getty Images)

At the beginning of the trial, Sanderson insisted that Paltrow crashed into him while they were both skiing on the same slope in Deer Valley, an affluent resort in Utah. He also alleged that she left him alone after injuring him severely.

Later in the case, he claimed that he faced three separate near-death experiences, and they could all be traced back to that collision with Paltrow.

He said that the accident left him with "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," as well as emotional distress.

gwyneth-paltrow-in-court.jpg

On verdict day, Paltrow wore a Ralph Lauren top with a blue blazer from the designer label. (Rick Bowmer/Getty Images)

Expand

Meanwhile, Paltrow's team called a variety of experts to the stand, and they were able to ultimately convince the jury that given all the facts and all the conditions on the slope that day, it would have been impossible for her to be responsible for the collision.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.