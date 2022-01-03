Expand / Collapse search

Texas police identify man who kidnapped autistic 14-year-old Kentucky boy

Missing Persons
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Ronald Christopher Martin Jr., 48, as the suspect responsible for taking an autistic 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Kentucky

He is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

Officers with APD found 14-year-old Kerry Brooks on December 28.  

"The child is safe, and a suspect has been detained," APD said at the time. "The child’s family has been notified and plans for reunification are underway."

Brooks had been missing since December 19 from Shivley, Kentucky. He was reportedly last seen around the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road in Shively.

This is an ongoing investigation. APD said in a press release that is working with law enforcement professionals in Kentucky to ensure all aspects of this incident are thoroughly investigated.

