Texas National Guard soldier missing after mission to rescue migrant from river: sources

By Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw
Published 
Updated 11:10AM
Texas
FOX News
Razor wire lines the area near the Rio Grande river on November 19, 2021 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing while trying to rescue migrants in a river at the state’s border with Mexico, Texas officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred in Eagle Pass during an attempt to rescue migrants. Law enforcement sources initially told Fox News that the service member had drowned. However, the sources later said that the body that had been recovered was in fact a migrant, not the service member.

RELATED: Border agents in Texas find unaccompanied toddler abandoned near US-Mexico border | Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock

The Texas Military Department said in a statement that a soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star "has gone missing along a river during a mission-related incident."

"The Soldier has not been found," the statement said, calling reports of a fatality "inaccurate."

"The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier," the statement said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates