Texas woman shoots, kills man who broke into her home with kids inside, says police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Texas woman shot and killed a man Thursday night who broke into her home, according to police.

KSAT reports that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. April 28 in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place, not far from Kellis Avenue and South Side Lions Park on the southeast side of San Antonio.

The woman was inside her home with her three children when she heard a man break in, getting in through the laundry room in the back of the house, according to KSAT. The woman then grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man in the woman’s backyard, sitting on a chair and bleeding from gunshot wounds, says KSAT. The man died on the way to the hospital. The man's name and age have not been released.

Police are still investigating the shooting but have not announced any charges, says FOX News. Neither the woman nor any of her children were harmed in the incident.