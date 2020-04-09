'Thank you' signs line Marietta street near hospital

There's one primary exit out of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta: Church Street. A family off of the route knew they wanted to do something to thank healthcare employees for working on the frontline of this pandemic just a short walk from their home. So, they loaded up on art supplies to make thank-you signs to line their way home.

"We all feel fantastic when someone says thank you, a round of applause, anything and they need it more than anybody right now," said Kelly Raabe.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Kelly ordered extra supplies to pass out to neighborhood kids. Many other people put signs on other side roads from the hospital, Kelly says she'd like to see them down every road around Marietta.

"We now really know that it means something to those people coming home to see that after a long day when you feel like you're just kind of spent hopefully that lifts their spirits to make them encouraged and happy to come back the next day," says Raabe.

SEE ALSO: Kemp extending Georgia's shelter-in-place order until April 30

Advertisement

But what do the signs say?

"Some of them are just like 'thank you healthcare workers' others are inspirational messages just encouraging them to have hope," said Kelly's oldest son Jack Raabe.

List of churches live streaming Easter Sunday services

The signs were out about a week before Wednesday night's rain. Kelly says they went to the road to check on their work and most of the posters were ruined. After a quick trip to the store and another online order, the neighborhood kids were back at it Thursday morning to replace the damaged messages of hope. As they put up the new signs, people honked and slowed down to read and take pictures.

"A manager for some region in the hospital come by take a picture and thank us and it was really special just to see the reaction," said Betsy Raabe, Kelly's daughter.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The family says they have plenty of extra if anyone would like to write their own message. And they encourage everyone to thank their healthcare workers.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----