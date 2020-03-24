THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: A LIVE FOX 5 Special with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Join FOX 5 for an exclusive commercial-free half hour special on the COVID-19 pandemic with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan live from Annapolis Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. on www.fox5dc.com and on the air.

The Coronavirus Crisis: A FOX 5 Live Special with Governor Larry Hogan will focus on viewer-submitted questions surrounding Maryland's swift response to stop the spread of the coronavirus, national implications of the pandemic and more.

He will be joined by Superintendent of Maryland Schools Dr. Karen Salmon and Maryland Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Fran Phillips.

