‘The Masked Dancer’ releases extended trailer ahead of Dec. 27 premiere on FOX

It’s time to get your groove on: A new, extended trailer for “The Masked Dancer” just hit the floor.

This time, the guessing will be much harder as the all-new limited competition series features celebrity contestants busting moves, wowing the crowd and mesmerizing audiences everywhere.

The extended trailer features the most footage yet that has been released ahead of the actual show itself.

The trailer teases the familiar lavish costumes “The Masked Singer” fans know and love, which don’t appear to hinder any of the dancing contestants from showcasing their skills.

Ken Jeong of “The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice,” legendary choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and former “Giraffe” contestant on “The Masked Singer” Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale will come together to form an all-star panel of judges hosted by comedian Craig Robinson.

The all new show will span eight weeks, featuring 10 celebrities and zero stunt doubles.

Find out who’s under the mask when “The Masked Dancer” premieres Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT on FOX.