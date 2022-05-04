‘The Masked Singer’: Queen Cobras, Space Bunny eliminated in double reveal

It was a double unmasking on Wednesday night’s new episode of "The Masked Singer" and that meant double the surprises and double the shock value.

In the seventh series’ new episode, two contestants were forced to "take it off" and be revealed — and this time it was the Queen Cobras and Space Bunny who would leave the competition.

But who were the contestants under the masks?

Space Bunny revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The first celebrity to be eliminated was Space Bunny, who was costumed as a fuzzy rabbit decked out in astronaut gear. Underneath the mask was Grammy-award winning icon and singer Shaggy.

Space Bunny in "The Masked Singer" episode airing Wed. May 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.)

"The cool thing is that you actually played the game. You disguised your voice every single time. You have such a distinct voice," host Nick Cannon told Shaggy after his reveal.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals first look, ‘new twist’ ahead of Season 7 premiere

Despite the challenges of performing in a heavy costume, Shaggy said he enjoyed his experience being on the show.

"I’m feeling pretty good going home tonight because it was a lot of fun. I’m allergic to boredom," Shaggy shared.

Queen Cobras eliminated from ‘The Masked Singer’

The Queen Cobras were the next contestants to be revealed and slither away from the competition without a trophy.

The snake costumes turned out to be En Vogue — the legendary seven-time Grammy-nominated girl group.

"This is a special moment for me," panelist Robin Thicke shared. "When I grew up, I studied the harmonies, I watched the videos. Your voices, your records, those harmonies — they stand up to the test of time. Thank you so much for blessing us by coming on this show. We’re so grateful."

The platinum-selling recording artists told the audience that the show took them out of their comfort zone.

"It was a challenge singing in the costumes, but it’s also like singing in fantasyland. It’s such a great show, and it was such a great experience for us," Cindy Herron, one of the group’s members, shared.

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani revealed as Jack in the Box on ‘The Masked Singer’

In the group’s exit interview, they called their experience on the show a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,"

"We really got an opportunity to stretch as artists and that is something that I will cherish from my experience here moving forward," Rhona Bennett added.

Next week, relive the most memorable moments from Season 7 on the "Road To The Finale."

It all leads up to the season finale on Wed. May 18, where Firefly, Ringmaster and the Prince will battle it out for the chance to be named the last mask standing and win the Golden Mask Trophy.

Kristie Alley revealed as Baby Mammoth

Last week, the celebrity costumed in a fuzzy pink elephant mask turned out to be Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley.

I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but I’ve never gotten to be in the circus," Alley shared to the audience, adding, "I have grandchildren, and they’re very young, so they’re going to think this is good."

Three teams continue to battle it out for "The Masked Singer" trophy: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly — which is also the season’s slogan. Alley was part of Team Cuddly.

Baby Mammoth in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. April 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

"I’m a huge fan of yours," Thicke told Alley after her reveal. "You are one of a kind. There is nobody like Kristie Alley. "It’s really an honor and blessing to have you here. Thank you for coming."

"The Masked Singer" is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities.

The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Get to know "The Masked Singer" with these essential episodes, streaming free on Tubi

Season 4, episode 10 — "The Semi Finals – The Super Six": Eventual season-winner Sun (no spoilers!) delivered a number of top-notch performances, but her version of Billie Eilish’s "When the Party’s Over" might be not only her best of the season, but the best of the fourth season and one of the greatest in the show’s history. Mushroom’s rendition of the Amy Winehouse song "Valerie" ain’t half bad either.

Season 5, episode 1 — "Season 5 Premiere - Return of the Masks": Better remembered as the episode where (okay, a little spoiler follows, scroll past if you don’t want to know) ... (seriously, look away) ... (last warning) ... Kermit the Frog was revealed to be the Snail. Kermit the Frog! A fictional, non-human character! Also definitely the most famous celebrity to ever appear on the show! That was a wild one.

Season 3, episode 10 — "The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C": It’s important to remember that this episode aired on April 1, 2020. There was a lot going on that month! So while most April Fools Day jokes are indisputably lame, the one Astronaut pulled — "Rickrolling" America with a legitimately great rendition of Rick Astley’s "Never Gonna Give You Up" — was undeniably welcome.

Season 1, episode 8 — "Semi Finals: Double Unmasking": The double-unmasking is exciting, sure, but this episode is best remembered as the time Monster sang Sam Smith’s "Stay With Me," another contender for the best performance in the show’s history. Seriously, just listen to this.

Season 1, episode 1 — "Season Premiere: Mask On Face Off": Here’s where the madness begins, but as with any truly great episode of this madcap series, it’s one single performance that stands out. In the U.S. series premiere, the performance also happened to be the first performance. Peacock’s rendition of "The Greatest Show" from the Hugh Jackman movie musical "The Greatest Showman" was, appropriately enough, a show-stopper, and it set the bar high.

Advertisement

This station and Tubi are owned by FOX Corporation.