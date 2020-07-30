Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

‘The Masked Singer’: These fun clues will have you guessing which stars will appear on FOX in new season

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
The-masked-singer
FOX TV Digital Team

New ‘The Masked Singer’ trailer invites you to guess who will sing this season

The popular, Emmy-nominated show will make its return to FOX for its 4th season in September.

LOS ANGELES - Get your magnifying glass out: the trailer for the next season of “The Masked Singer” has just dropped and it features creative clues that hint at what costumes and characters will appear on the show.

The 35-second video doesn’t reveal any of the upcoming costumes that will be worn in the star-studded singing contest, but it does give some clues as to what fans may expect in a series of images sprawled across the screen.

Some of the pictures include a firecracker, the tragedy and comedy masks, an alien spaceship, two hotel keys and a yin-yang.

“Who will be the major stars? What insanely creative costumes will there be?” the trailer asks viewers. “The clues are in your hands.”

The video also gives fans a glimpse of Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy as part of the judges’ panel, and features footage of Ken Jeong with his infamous line, “I know exactly who this is.”

Watch the season premiere of “The Masked Singer” this September on FOX.This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

