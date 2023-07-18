The Scottsdale couple behind a bobcat and her baby's rescue

A week ago, amazing efforts were made to bring both a mom and baby bobcat to safety after they were found inside a Scottsdale home.

Now, the couple who found the duo and devised an elaborate plan to get them out is talking about the unique ordeal.

As you hear what Pat and Roger did, think to yourself, what would you do if a bobcat was wild inside your home?

A scared bobcat kitten was trapped in their attic. It got in through a hole in the roof. They got a trap to catch it.

"I went and took some of the chicken and stuff and put a trail to it, and we had it. We had the baby. That was it," Roger said. Or so the couple thought.

When they came back home after dropping it off at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, the problem was a lot bigger.

"He went in the bathroom and that's when it all started," Pat said.

The ruckus began all over.

"I turned on the light and I looked and she was standing right there, and she got scared ran over the sink here, and ran right into the bathroom," he said.

Roger says the wind blew a door open when they dropped the baby off and mom was now inside.

"You're joking with me, can't be. And he said, ‘Take Rocco. Slam the door and don’t come down unit I tell you to,'" Pat said.

Here was the plan: set up gates along the hallway and scare her out.

"I was in here beating on this wall over here," Pat said.

They pulled out all the stops, but they didn't work.

That's when they called for help. Teams from the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, Scottsdale Police and Southwest Wildlife came out to help.

Kim Carr with Southwest Wildlife went in by herself and a net.

"Put that over her, then scooched her off, so she didn't go in the water, and sinched it up like this," Carr explained.

Mom bobcat and baby bobcat were released back into the wild at a nearby wash.

Pat and Roger have learned that moms will never leave their babies behind.

"As soon as they set that baby down right next to her crate, she settled right down. No problems after that. She wanted that baby really bad," [one of them] said.

Pat and Roger wanted to make clear that they felt very safe through it all and knew that the cat would leave them alone as long as they left it alone.

Since the ordeal, they've seen a few baby bobcats in their neighborhood and have wondered if one of them was theirs.