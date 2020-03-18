These San Franciscans obviously didn't get the social distancing memo

With all the talk of social distancing, some people in San Francisco obviously didn't get the memo.

On the first day of the Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place to stop the spread of coronavirus, dozens of people were seen in the Panhandle near Golden Gate Park congregating and playing basketball.

The city's order allows people to go outside and get some fresh air, but they need to keep their distance from one another. That means six feet apart.

Groups of people touching one basketball, and having close contact with each other heightens the risk of spreading the virus.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, called on young people to cooperate with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 even though they are less susceptible to infection.

"What you might inadvertently do, and I know you don't want to do, is put your loved ones at risk, particularly the ones who are elderly and the ones who have compromised conditions," Fauci said. "We can't do this without the young people cooperating."