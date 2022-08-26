Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 26-28

Need plans this weekend? From a magic show in a mansion to a downtown Phoenix public market, here's a few events to check out in the Valley for Aug. 26-28.

Carnival of Illusion at Wrigley Mansion - Phoenix

Check out this vaudeville-style magic show featuring 1900's Parisian humor, audience participation and a "bit of Skullduggery" near the Arizona Biltmore.

Happy Days: A New Musical - Peoria

See Richie, Fonzie, and all the other beloved characters from the hit 70s show Happy Days as they try to save the famed malt shop Arnold's from demolition.

HomeBase Poetry Open Mic - Phoenix

Listen to some local musicians and poets at this open mic that happens every fourth Sunday night at the Downtown Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience - Chandler

While it's too late to see the Queen of Tejano Music live, this Selena tribute band will be performing her iconic hits at Chandler Center for the Arts this weekend.

Wilderness Weekend Market - Phoenix

Visit some local vendors every Sunday at the AZ Wilderness beer garden in downtown Phoenix.

Wing It! Things That Fly at the i.d.e.a. Museum - Mesa

This "gravity defying" exhibit has just opened up at the Mesa museum, teaching families about flight and winged creatures with interactive experiences involving wind tunnels, murals and more.

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.



