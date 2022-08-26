Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 26-28
Need plans this weekend? From a magic show in a mansion to a downtown Phoenix public market, here's a few events to check out in the Valley for Aug. 26-28.
Carnival of Illusion at Wrigley Mansion - Phoenix
Check out this vaudeville-style magic show featuring 1900's Parisian humor, audience participation and a "bit of Skullduggery" near the Arizona Biltmore.
- Date: Aug. 26-27
- Time: 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Address: Wrigley Mansion - 2501 E Telawa Trail, Phoenix AZ 85016
- Cost: $80-$135
- https://www.carnivalofillusion.com/
Happy Days: A New Musical - Peoria
See Richie, Fonzie, and all the other beloved characters from the hit 70s show Happy Days as they try to save the famed malt shop Arnold's from demolition.
- Date: Aug. 26 - Sept. 18
- Time: 5:30 p.m. for those dining, 7 p.m. for the show
- Address: Arizona Broadway Theatre - 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382
- Cost: $55 - $77
- https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/
HomeBase Poetry Open Mic - Phoenix
Listen to some local musicians and poets at this open mic that happens every fourth Sunday night at the Downtown Hyatt Regency Hotel.
- Date: Aug. 28
- Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Address: Hyatt Regency Phoenix - 122 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Cost: $15 - $20
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homebase-poetry-open-mic-tickets-389876570317
Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience - Chandler
While it's too late to see the Queen of Tejano Music live, this Selena tribute band will be performing her iconic hits at Chandler Center for the Arts this weekend.
- Date: Aug. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Address: Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225
- Cost: $20 - $40
- https://www.chandlercenter.org/events/los-chicos-del-512-selena-experience-0
Wilderness Weekend Market - Phoenix
Visit some local vendors every Sunday at the AZ Wilderness beer garden in downtown Phoenix.
- Date: Aug. 28
- Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Address: AZ Wilderness - 201 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://azwbeer.com/introducing-the-wilderness-weekend-market/
Wing It! Things That Fly at the i.d.e.a. Museum - Mesa
This "gravity defying" exhibit has just opened up at the Mesa museum, teaching families about flight and winged creatures with interactive experiences involving wind tunnels, murals and more.
- Date: Opens Aug. 26
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday / 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday
- Address: i.d.e.a. Museum - 150 W Pepper Pl, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Cost: $9
- https://www.ideamuseum.org/
