This is the only 24-hour cooling center in Phoenix

PHOENIX - There are dozens of cooling centers open throughout the Valley where people can escape the sweltering heat. But for those who don't have a home to sleep in at night, there's only one place open 24 hours a day where they can find refuge.

There's around 900 beds at the Human Services Campus, and it's full every night. There's about another 900 people who are sleeping out on the street every single night. Unfortunately, there's not enough beds and space for everybody.

The Brian Garcia Welcome Center in downtown Phoenix is the only heat relief center that’s open 24 hours.

This extreme heatwave can be deadly, especially for those who find themselves homeless. Overnight temperatures are not cooling down below the 90s. 

"It keeps us from having heat stroke and keeps us alive," said Hector Ibarra, a Vietnam War veteran. "We've got no place to go." 

The Welcome Center is part of the Human Services Campus.

"If it's 2 am and someone comes in and says, 'I really want to go inside right now,' staff can work with spaces to see if we can put a mat down somewhere so that person can come inside," said Amy Schwabenlender, executive director for the Human Services Campus.

Currently, the campus serves about 1,200 people a day. And while this particular building is open 24 hours to those who need cool air, there are no beds set up here - just chairs and space.

"We're really maxed out at the capacity of 900," said Schwabenlender. "We don't have space to put more beds, which means we're constantly turning people away." 

Those who go through the process of getting their campus ID card, checking in during the day, and getting assigned a bed know they are lucky to have a cool, safe place to sleep.

"I ended up passing out in the heat and having kidney failure from dehydration," said Deanna, who's currently staying at the campus. "It was really scary, so the hospital brought me here. And if it wasn't for here, I would probably be dead." 

"Praise the Lord for this place," said Hector Ibarra. "I'm 73 years old. I had heatstroke. I'm waiting for housing. Thank God for this place; I ain't got nobody." 

The Human Services Campus is in urgent need of items including bottled water, sunscreen, protective clothing, lip balm and underwear.

Learn how to donate here: https://hsc-az.org/donate-goods-and-services/

Human Services Campus: