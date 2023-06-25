This Tempe brewery is offering $4 beer pints on 104 degree days

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 10 Staff
TEMPE, Ariz. - The temperatures are heating up in Phoenix, but it's not all bad news - beer lovers can catch a break with a Tempe brewery's $4 pint deal.

Four Peaks Brewery is offering $4 beer pints any time it reaches 104 degrees outside their building.

Bartenders will do their own temperature check at their location near University Drive and McClintock.

The deal runs until Labor Day. It's good on Four Peaks beers, but doesn't apply to specialty beers.

