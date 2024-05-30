'Thong thief' accused of stealing $14K worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores

Police say they have arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores in Valley malls.

Leticia Perez committed eight shoplifting from Victoria's Secret stores in Glendale and Phoenix., Glendale Police said.

Police released surveillance video of the incidents on X.

Leticia Perez (Glendale PD)

Perez allegedly admitted to committing the crimes.

"No more panty proceeds for her," police said.