Expand / Collapse search

'Thong thief' accused of stealing $14K worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores

By
Updated  May 30, 2024 9:04am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman stole underwear from Victoria's Secret: PD

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores in Valley malls.

Leticia Perez committed eight shoplifting from Victoria's Secret stores in Glendale and Phoenix., Glendale Police said. 

Police released surveillance video of the incidents on X

Leticia Perez

Leticia Perez (Glendale PD)

Perez allegedly admitted to committing the crimes.

"No more panty proceeds for her," police said.