'Tis the season for some people to steal: Arizona small business owner posts theft videos online

‘Tis the season for some people to steal. This is a huge problem that just doesn’t get a lot of attention. Small business owners who don't have much leeway when it comes to profit are trying new ways to stop this.

Take a look at the video: a young man, who, according to the business owner, just walked into her booth inside Painted Tree Boutiques and put a huge amethyst inside his backpack before casually strolling away.

"It's very sad, and it's hard to make a name for yourself when people come in and take from you," said Michelle Hall.

Hall says the price tag on the amethyst was $225.

She has half a dozen videos of people stealing from her Desert Moon Collective booth and says other sellers have also been victims of theft inside the marketplace that houses hundreds of small businesses like hers.

Hall now posts video of the thieves on her Instagram account, including a case where she says a woman stole from her in August.

"And she was back yesterday, doing what I assume, shoplifting."

The manager of Painted Trees Boutiques says they do all they can on their end to curtail shoplifting, and they feel the loss as much as vendors like Michelle do.

Hall says she wants them to at least post pictures to deter repeat offenders from coming back and stealing again.

"They have no loss prevention program, which is shocking to me. There's nearly 300 business owners inside the store, and it needs to be staffed appropriately."

She is moving on when her lease is up at Painted Trees near Scottsdale Road and Paradise Lane in the new year. The small business owner who collects and sells minerals and crystals from around the world has a Christmas message for the would-be Grinches.

"Please stop stealing. Realize there's a person behind this business who cares very much, and I work very hard to get the product that I sell. It's heartbreaking to me when they're just stolen," said Hall.