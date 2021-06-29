TMZ: Dodgers' Trevor Bauer accused of assault, restraining order filed by alleged female victim

article

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated for assault, according to a report from TMZ.

According to TMZ's report, a woman claims Bauer "got physical with her" earlier in the year. The woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order and the alleged incident is being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department.

TMZ also reports "sources close to the case say Bauer is adamant the encounter was nothing more than consensual, rough sex."

The attorney representing the alleged victim expects criminal charges to be filed against Bauer, TMZ reports.

Neither the Dodgers nor the MLB issued statements regarding the allegations against the star pitcher.

Bauer joined the Dodgers prior to the 2021 MLB season after winning the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. His previous stops in the majors include the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

