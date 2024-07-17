Toddler dies after being pulled from a pool in Chandler, police say

A toddler died after being pulled from a pool on Wednesday evening, the Chandler Police Department said.

At around 7:20 p.m. on July 17, officers responded to the area of McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard for reports of a child who had drowned.

The child was found and rushed to the hospital.

Police say the child, 3, died at the hospital. The child wasn't identified.

The Chandler Police Department is investigating this incident.

Map of where the incident happened: