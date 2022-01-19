Toddler found dead in Buckeye home, investigation underway

article

An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old was found dead at a Buckeye home.

Police responded to a call saying the toddler was found not breathing at a home near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road.

Life-saving measures were not successful, and the child died at the scene.

The toddler's identity and a possible cause of death were not released.

