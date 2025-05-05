Toddler shot by her dad in Surprise dies from her injuries, PD says

The Brief Dariusz Modrzejewski is accused of shooting and killing his toddler daughter during a May 1 incident in Surprise. Initially, police came out to their home for reports of a man acting erratically near 184th Drive and Bell Road. The girl was hospitalized in critical condition and on May 5, police say she died.



On May 1, police said a little girl was shot by her father during an incident at their Surprise home, and days later, she passed away.

What we know:

Surprise Police and Surprise Fire-Medical responded to the home around 6:30 p.m. near 184th Drive and Bell Road after neighbors reported a man acting erratically.

"The man, 48-year-old Dariusz Modrzejewski, then called 9-1-1 and made threatening statements about harming his family," Surprise Police Sgt. Rick Hernandez said.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team attempted to resolve the incident peacefully. But, when officers heard a gunshot coming from inside the home, they forced their way in and found the toddler, a three-year-old girl, who had been shot.

Modrzejewski was arrested. He's accused of several charges, including homicide, and was given a $1,000,000 bond.

On May 5, the Surprise Police Department said the toddler died from her injuries. She wasn't identified.

Map of where the incident happened: