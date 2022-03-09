Top predicted baby names of 2022 revealed

What will be the most popular baby names of 2022?

Names.org has revealed its predictions for this year — and there are definitely a few surprises.

According to the database company, its predictions have proven to be some of the most accurate of name predictions online.

"From 2018 to 2020, 95% of our predictions top 10 lists were in the actual top 10 once official numbers were released. Official numbers for 2021 are not yet available to compare to our predictions last year," the company wrote.

Photo of baby (Credit: DIDIER PALLAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

The results are based on findings using the Social Security Administration data on births in 2020 (the most recent year released) and data found from the United States Census Bureau.

Top 10 most popular boy names in 2022

1.) Liam

2.) Noah

3.) Oliver

4) Elijah

5.) William

6.) James

7.) Benjamin

8.) Henry

9.) Lucas

10.) Alexander

The name Liam tops the names list for boys — and the organization predicts that 18,960 babies will be named Liam in 2022. The names Theodore and Mateo came just outside the top 10 results are rising in popularity.

Top 10 most popular girl names in 2022

1.) Olivia

2.) Emma

3.) Charlotte

4.) Amelia

5.) Sophia

6.) Ava

7.) Isabella

8.) Mia

9.) Evelyn

10.) Luna

The name Camila was listed just outside the top 10 list and is also rising in popularity.

Names.org said it’s likely the name will be in the top 10 list in the coming years.

You can see the company’s predicted Top 50 baby names list here

.

Baby names declining in popularity

While some names are trending in 2022, it also means some names are becoming less popular.

This year, the boy names Michael, Jack, Mason and Levi fell short of the top 10 list and are also declining in popularity.

Meanwhile, girl names Harper, Elizabeth, Sofia, Mila and Ella also left the list and are declining in popularity.

Predicted top baby names of 2022 by state

Even though Liam and Olivia are predicted to be the top names nationally, naming trends can also vary from state to state.

Liam is predicted to be the most popular boy name in 26 states, while Olivia is predicted to be the most popular name in 28 states.

Most popular boy name by state (Credit: Names.org)

More surprisingly, Harper stands out as ranking #1 in South Dakota but doesn’t rank in the top 10 nationally.

Most popular girl name by state (Credit: Names.org)

The fastest rising baby names in 2022

While most names see a gradual change in popularity, some names see an enormous increase from one year to the next. These sudden naming shifts are much more difficult to predict, according to Names.org.

Notably, in 2020, the name Gianna saw an increase of over 4,000 - more than any girl name in more than a decade. Tragically, basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Gianna now ranks among the top names in California. (#7 in 2020). The name Kobe also saw an increase of nearly 1,000.

Boy names that are rising quickly in popularity include Theodore, Asher, Miles, Luca and Brooks. Meanwhile, girl names that are gaining quick popularity include Gianna, Nova, Isla, Natalia and Camila.

Americans are choosing more unique baby names every year and even creating a new generation of modern baby names. Beyond the names just outside the top 10, the fastest rising names are the most likely to unexpectedly beat predictions if they see a large enough change.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.