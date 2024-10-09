Tornado spotted in Florida amid Hurricane Milton; Arizona Senate race debate l Morning News Brief

article

A tornado was spotted near a Florida highway as Hurricane Milton barrels toward the state; the Democratic and Republican candidates vying for Kyrsten Sinema's Senate seat will face off in a debate; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 9.

1. Tornado touches down in Florida

A live camera from the Florida Department of Transportation spotted a confirmed tornado on the ground Wednesday morning in South Florida as Hurricane Milton barrels toward the state. Read more here.

2. Gallego, Lake to face off in debate

Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake.

Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake meet Wednesday for the only debate of the Arizona Senate race, a matchup that comes as voters begin casting ballots in a contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Read more here.

3. Early voting begins in AZ

A "Vote Here" sign outside a polling location at the Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Caitlin OHara/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Early in-person voting begins Wednesday in Arizona, making it the first of this year’s presidential battleground states where all residents can cast a ballot at a traditional polling place ahead of Election Day. Read more here.

4. ASU protesters charged

Nearly 70 people have been charged with trespassing in connection to a pro-Palestinian protest at Arizona State University, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Read more here.

5. Iconic Vegas hotel imploded

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: The 23-story Paradise hotel tower of the Tropicana Las Vegas is imploded on October 09, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel-casino opened in 1957 and closed permanently in April 2024 to make way for a planned USD 1.5 Expand

In true Las Vegas fashion, Sin City gave an iconic goodbye to the famous Tropicana hotel and casino early on Wednesday morning in an elaborate implosion and fireworks show. Read more here.

Today's weather

For 15 consecutive days, Phoenix has either tied or broken a high temperature record. Temps on Wednesday should extend that streak. Read more here.