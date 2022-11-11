Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Nov. 11-14

Expect to see some more freeway closures and restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Loop 101 and Greenway Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane and between Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley Road

Alternate routes: Try 19th or 35th Avenue to get around, or southbound State Route 51.

-

The westbound lanes of Thunderbird Road will be closed between the I-17 northbound frontage road and the Metro North Corporate Park Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends using surface streets like Cactus or Greenway Road.

-

Additionally, the I-17 southbound off-ramp and frontage road between Acoma Drive and Thunderbird Road will be closed from Nov. 11 to Spring 2023 for a drainage project.

I-10

Interstate 10 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 Santan and Riggs Road from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, as well as from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday for pavement work.

All ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 will be closed intermittently on Saturday, but officials say they will reopen whenever the pavement sealant dries.

I-10 on- and off-ramps will also be shut down at times between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road on Saturday.

Road crews will reopen the lanes in sections throughout the weekend.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are going to be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive. The on-ramps will stay open.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory