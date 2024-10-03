Pickup truck crashes into Glendale daycare center: PD

Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a daycare center Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Butler. Video taken by SkyFOX shows a pickup truck that crashed into a corner of the daycare center.

In a statement, Glendale Police say a red truck that was headed south of 51st Avenue was making a left-hand turn when a white truck that was headed north on 51st Avneue ran into the backside of the red truck.

"The Red truck spun out and the White pickup truck continued traveling northbound, loosing control, driving over the curbing, sidewalk, utilities pedestals, and ultimately into the corner of the child day care building at 8515 N 51st Ave eventually coming to a stop," read a portion of the statemen.

Police identified the driver of the white truck as a 32-year-old man. There were also three children inside the white truck, ranging in age from five to 10.

"All were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Per officials, there were about 15 children and five adults inside the daycare facility when the crash happened, but no one inside were injured.

Fire officials, meanwhile, say that building inspectors have determined that the building suffered damages to its facade.