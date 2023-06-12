I-95 collapse: Truck driver involved in tanker crash identified by family

Family members have identified a man they say was driving a tanker truck that crashed and burst into flames, eventually leaving parts of I-95 completely destroyed Sunday morning.

Nathaniel Moody, 53, has been identified by family members as the driver of the truck.

Family members say officials informed them that human remains were recovered at the site of the crash and collapse, but they have not yet been positively identified.

Moody's family described him as a father and experienced driver with more than 10 years behind the wheel.

"He wanted to raise his girl to know what a good Dad was, to know what a hardworking Dad was," said Issac Moody. "He didn't drink, he didn't smoke, he damn-sure didn't use any drugs."

They say he was transporting fuel for a company in Pennsauken, New Jersey at the time of the crash.

"You just ask yourself, like, ‘Nate, what happened? Nate, what happened?’," Issac said. "Did he get cut off? Was there something down there that he had to swerve from? The one thing I can say is that he wasn't a careless driver."

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of a gasoline when officials say it lost control on the Cottman Avenue off-ramp curve, overturned, crashed on its side and caught fire.

Extreme heat from the fire caused an overpass on the northbound side to completely collapse, while also compromising the southbound portion of the highway.

Crews recovered the trapped truck from under debris Monday morning, but no further details have been released regarding the crash as it remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported to people on the interstate at the time, despite several videos showing cars driving past the fire prior to the collapse.

As officials continue to investigate the collapse, city, state and federal leaders are working to resolve major travel issues caused by the incident.