Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Trudeau: Canada could allow vaccinated Americans back in August for non-essential travel

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 8 hours ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press

TORONTO - Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country in mid-August for non-essential travel, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday.

BRIDGE TO CANADA

Trudeau said Canada should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. 
  
Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada's provinces on Thursday and released a readout of the call.

"The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September," the readout said.

"He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel." 
 