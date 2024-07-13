Trump assassination attempt: Roundup of a chaotic day in American history

article
Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in
PHOENIX - Shots fired in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump was documented from all angles and will forever be ingrained in American history.
Here is a roundup of all the coverage that we had on FOX 10 Phoenix on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Live coverage: Trump injured but 'fine' during shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Featured
The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
What's known about the alleged shooter at Trump's rally
Featured
Donald Trump was reportedly targeted in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, resulting in the deaths of the suspected gunman and a rally attendee, with Secret Service agents swiftly escorting Trump to safety as the incident is investigated.
Shooting at Trump rally prompts reaction from allies, rivals: ‘Horrified’
Featured
Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a shooting, prompting reaction from political allies and rivals alike.
Shots fired at Trump; here’s what microphones picked up
Featured
Former President Donald Trump was apparently shot at a Pennsylvania rally. Here’s what stage microphone appeared to pick up.
Witness describes seeing shooter on roof at Trump rally
Featured
A witness described seeing a person crawling on top of a building located just outside the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, "with a rifle."
Trump shooting T-shirts already being sold online
Featured
Following the recent rally shooting, T-shirts featuring an image of Trump being shot are already being sold online.
Videos:
Consultant Stan Barnes reacts to Trump rally shooting
Political consultant Stan Barnes shared his thoughts following the shooting at a rally for former President Trump that left the shooter and another spectator dead and Trump injured.
Trump shooting brings residents to Arizona Capitol
ASU student, Dylan Marks was studying at the library when he heard the news of Former President Donald Trump being shot at the Pennsylvania Rally. Marks says he decided to come down to the Arizona State Capitol to support the former president.
Jeff Hynes on future security after Trump shooting
Former Phoenix Police Commander Jeff Hynes spoke on the impact of the Trump rally shooting and how it will effect future security measures.
Ex-FBI agent thinks Trump rallies will move inside
Kenneth Gray, former FBI Agent, went over what the FBI investigation will now entail following the shooting at a Donald Trump campaign rally and how the public will need to be patient as information is collected. He also said he sees these events moving indoors in the future to avoid outside threats.
Kari Lake: "Shaken and horrified" by Trump assassination attempt
U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake says the violence has to stop and people need to come together.
Trump shooting sparks emotions from Mary Rose Wilcox
Mary Rose Wilcox, former Phoenix City Councilwoman who was shot in 1997, shared her reaction to the shooting at the Trump rally and said the country needs to come together.