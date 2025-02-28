Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy after tense moments in the Oval Office; AZ politicians react

The Brief Tempers flared in the Oval Office during a high-stakes meeting over Ukraine's war with Russia. President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House. It was cordial at first, but then things got heated. After the meeting, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Congressmen Greg Stanton, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar provided statements about the event.



A deal to potentially end the war between Ukraine and Russia is off. This comes after a fiery exchange in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

What happened:

What started out with an exchange of pleasantries at the entrance to the White House on February 28 quickly turned into the two world leaders talking over each other with cameras rolling.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem," said Trump. "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. I'm not telling you. Because you are in no position to dictate that.. that's exactly.. you will feel influence. We are going to feel very good and very strong."

At one point, Vice President Vance, seated to Trump's left, jumped into the fray.

"I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country. Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."

It got so testy that President Trump told Zelenskyy to leave the White House after the Oval Office fireworks.

"You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now with us. You start having a clean heart. Right now. You're lying to me. Spread your gambling with me. Millions of people think you're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III.

What they're saying:

We heard from President Trump outside the White House before he left for Mar-a-Lago, talking about the meeting with Zelenskyy.

"I want it to end immediately. I want a cease-fire now. He said I don't want a cease-fire. All of the sudden, he's a big shot because he has the U.S. on his side. Either we're gonna end it or let him fight it out. And if he fights it out, it's not gonna be pretty. Because without us, he doesn't win."

Later on Truth Social, Trump stated:

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

On Twitter, Zelenskyy thanked America for its support and the visit.

Arizona politicians react

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly says he met with President Zelenskyy on Feb. 28, tellin him the "American people stand against Russia and with Ukraine."

Kelly released a video message on Twitter.

"I told him how I feel the American people are really behind him in this struggle and Russia brutally invaded Ukraine and Putin is a war criminal.. should be in prison. I also told him I'm a little uncomfortable that this now appears to be sort of like a business transaction."

On social media, Arizona 4th District Congressman Greg Stanton stated, "Sadly, this shameful Oval Office confrontation is a good day for Putin and the Chinese Communist Party. I believe the United States must continue to stand with the people of Ukraine."

5th District Congressman Andy Biggs said, "Joe Biden's weakness on the world stage started the war in eastern Europe. President Trump's strength will end it. No one is more deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize."

And 9th District Congressman Paul Gosar added, "Thank you Mr. President and Vice President. The days of the USA getting pushed around are clearly over."

What's next:

It appears the peace talks are stalled, but a deal is still possible.