Trump, Harris campaigns target native voters in Arizona

The Brief The Harris and Trump campaigns are working to win over the vote of Native Americans. In 2020, natives in Arizona largely voted for President Joe Biden.



Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the 2024 election for Arizona voters.

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have spent the past weeks targeting not only Arizona voters, but native voters in particular.

Arizona is home to 22 tribes, with a population of half a million.

The Vice President and former President are neck and neck right now, according to polls, and getting the Native American vote could sway the election to either side.

In 2020, some native communities voted nearly 90% for President Joe Biden, helping put him over the top in the Grand Canyon state, according to the Democratic National Committee.

Four years later, the Harris and Trump campaigns, with just a few percentages apart in the polls, can’t afford to ignore that Native American power at the ballot box is growing.

"If you can fire them up, if you can encourage them that you’re going to be there to support them and be willing to help them, they’re going to come out to vote," said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

Both campaigns say they have made historic moves to mobilize natives and get tribal members registered to vote.

The Harris-Walz campaign assembled a tribal organizing team, while Trump Force 47 volunteers have boots on the ground, specifically in the Navajo Nation, the largest reservation by land and population in the country.

"I think that’s great, and I hope that that translates into their policies if they get elected. You know, I think Navajo people are watching to see who is really going to deliver for us," Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch said.

Tribal communities expect candidates to address water rights, the cost of living and tribal sovereignty.

While Native Americans leaned left in 2020, party allegiances are split this cycle. Securing the votes means campaigns have their work cut out for them.

Many natives live in rural areas, some don’t have birth certificates, and whereas tribal elders are proud of winning the right to vote in 1948, the youth have grown apathetic.

"It’s about education. Understanding how their one vote can impact an election and gradually this year, it's starting to kind of grow and percolate. Have we hit the max of our capability? No. I think we’re just touching the edges," said June Shorthair, Civic Engagement Coordinator for the Phoenix Indian Center.

To give an example of how seriously the campaigns take this population of people, Democratic VP Candidate Tim Walz will be in Arizona on Wednesday visiting the Gila River reservation.