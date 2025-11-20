Trump threatens Democratic lawmakers; AZ sex offender accused of assault | Nightly Roundup

article

President Trump threatens Arizona Senator and other Democratic lawmakers over video; registered sex offender in Arizona accused of sexually assault at elementary school; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 20, 2025.

1. Trump threatens Democrats over video

(Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has threatened members of Congress, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D), over a video posted on social media.

The backstory:

A video posted on social media by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin (D), Kelly, and four other Democratic members of Congress told members of the military, "You can refuse illegal orders."

2. Registered sex offender accused of sex assault at Phoenix school

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man who prosecutors said was previously convicted of child sex offenses has been arrested over similar accusations once again.

Dig deeper:

Abel Gblah (pictured) is accused of getting on the grounds of Orangewood Elementary School in Phoenix, and then luring a student into a classroom where the alleged assault happened.

In their statement, officials with the Washington Elementary School District said the suspect "made inappropriate contact with a student."

3. Sad end to search for missing Arizona man

(Courtesy: Dilaila Apodaca)

After days of searching, crews in Yavapai County have found the body of a man who went missing.

What we know:

According to officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office, 74-year-old David Otero went missing after he drove into "rapidly moving flood waters on Big Bug Creek in the Cordes Lakes area" on Nov. 18.

4. Preliminary report on deadly plane crash released

Courtesy: National Transportation Safety Board

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the findings from a preliminary investigation into a deadly crash involving a UPS plane in Kentucky.

What they're saying:

Investigators found that the engine underneath the left wing broke off as the plane lifted off the ground.

5. West Valley mall reopens following ceiling collapse

Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix is mostly back open, a day following a partial ceiling collapse that damaged some businesses.

Big picture view:

Firefighters say the collapse happened at a dental office inside the mall. The collapse did not involve the mall's structural roof, but it did cause a main water line to be severed.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

