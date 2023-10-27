TSA finds marijuana in woman’s adult diaper at airport checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration says marijuana was discovered in a woman's adult diaper at an airport checkpoint.

The incident happened recently at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a checkpoint scanner alerted agents to the woman's groin area resulting in a patdown.

The marijuana was found concealed in a diaper she was wearing.

Farbstein said the woman was traveling with her mom and was attempting to hide the marijuana from her by putting it in a diaper.

Farbstein said police allowed the woman to toss the pot and catch her flight.

According to TSA policy, marijuana and certain cannabis infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by FDA.

TSA officers are required to report any suspected violations of law to local, state or federal authorities.