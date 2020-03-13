TSA releases map showing airports where its officers have tested positive for COVID-19

According to a new map released by the Transportation Security Administration, four TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as of March 13.

The agency released the map in a press release notifying the public of every airport where TSA officers have tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, every agent has come from the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California.

TSA has released a map detailing every airport where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. (TSA)

Due to the concern of the spread of the virus, the TSA said that impacted security checkpoints may close as needed.

In response to the pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, the organization also announced that it is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE - A TSA agent looks at his cell phone while wearing a mask and gloves at Sky Harbor Airport on March 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience,” the agency said.

TSA added that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint would be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag.

