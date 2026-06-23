Tucker Carlson ends Republican Party support; hiker dies in Southern Arizona | Nightly Roundup

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From Savannah Guthrie's newest plea in the search to find her mother, Nancy, to a San Tan Valley woman sending a warning after suffering severe burns from the sun, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

1. ‘Really to beg people to come forward’

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2. 82-year-old falls asleep in the sun and ends up in the hospital

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3. Tucker Carlson says he no longer supports the Republican Party

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4. How Arizona schools are graded will change, school official says

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5. Elderly hiker dies after being airlifted off a mountain

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