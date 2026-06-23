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Tucker Carlson ends Republican Party support; hiker dies in Southern Arizona | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 23, 2026 5:15 PM MST
Published June 23, 2026 5:15 PM MST
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From Savannah Guthrie's newest plea in the search to find her mother, Nancy, to a San Tan Valley woman sending a warning after suffering severe burns from the sun, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

1. ‘Really to beg people to come forward’

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'We need your help': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie
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'We need your help': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie

The "Today" show co-host spoke about her missing mother a day after NBC News reported that a second ransom note that was sent to the media after Nancy's kidnapping indicating that she had died.

2. 82-year-old falls asleep in the sun and ends up in the hospital

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San Tan Valley woman hospitalized with severe burns after falling asleep in sun
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San Tan Valley woman hospitalized with severe burns after falling asleep in sun

An 82-year-old woman is hospitalized with third-degree burns and severe heat stroke after falling asleep in the sun on a metal chair at a community pool.

3. Tucker Carlson says he no longer supports the Republican Party

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Tucker Carlson says he’s no longer supporting the Republican Party: ‘I’m out’
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Tucker Carlson says he’s no longer supporting the Republican Party: ‘I’m out’

Longtime conservative commentator Tucker Carlson says he won't support the Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections. Here's what to know.

4. How Arizona schools are graded will change, school official says

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Arizona school grading system faces major reform after state audit exposes low proficiency scores
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Arizona school grading system faces major reform after state audit exposes low proficiency scores

A state audit found some schools with an A rating have less than 10% of students testing proficient in core subjects, prompting Arizona Superintendent Tom Horne to plan system changes.

5. Elderly hiker dies after being airlifted off a mountain

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Southern Arizona mountain rescue ends in tragedy after hiker dies from heat exhaustion
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Southern Arizona mountain rescue ends in tragedy after hiker dies from heat exhaustion

An elderly woman died after experiencing heat-related illness on an Arizona hiking trail. Authorities identified the victim as 75-year-old Robin Janes.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Will storms make their way to Arizona this week?
Will storms make their way to Arizona this week?

Will storms make their way to Arizona this week?

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on storms that will possibly make their way to Arizona this week.

Get the full forecast

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