Tucson man arrested, accused of killing mother

A man is behind bars in Tucson after being accused of killing his own mother, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Tucson officers found the body of 67-year-old Carmen Ruiz with "signs of trauma" at a home near 10th Avenue and 29th Street on Oct. 4.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ruiz's son, 37-year-old George Valles.

"He had fled from the residence before the officers’ arrival," police said. Authorities did not say what evidence led them to Valles.

The 37-year-old was arrested for second-degree murder on Oct. 6 and has been booked into Pima County Jail.

