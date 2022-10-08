Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County

A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County.

Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said.

Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office that they had reason to believe that a victim had been killed in California last month before being taken to Arizona.

"BPD Detectives had identified multiple suspects in their case and had reason to believe some of the suspects had traveled to Fort Mohave, AZ, after the homicide," deputies said.

Detectives said the suspects had taken the body to Fort Mohave, then buried in the desert in Mohave Valley. The burial site was found off of Boundary Cone Road, and the corpse was turned over the medical examiner's office.

Multiple suspects are in custody in California as well, police said. Cole is the fifth suspect caught in this case.

No other names or details about the alleged murder were released.

