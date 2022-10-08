Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix

Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night.

Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.

Aragon-Baca had been shot multiple times, police said. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators say there had been some kind of gathering at the house when the shooting happened, and that the 34-year-old woman was the only one who had been shot.

The shooter left before police came, and police say they have been working overnight to identify and find any possible suspects.

No suspect information was released. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

