Two unrelated semi truck crashes on Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway

Two separate semi crashes blocked traffic in both directions of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway during the afternoon rush hour.

The first crash was on the right shoulder near Van Buren Street and narrowed the freeway down to one passing lane, just south of Interstate 10.

View of semi crash on Loop 202 near Van Buren Street (AZ511 photo)

The second crash was further south near Southern Avenue and also blocked multiple lanes.

Motorists were stalled to Dobbins Road, about two miles behind the crash site.

51st Avenue could be used as an alternative route for northbound travelers.

