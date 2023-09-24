Unclaimed lottery tickets; woman allegedly shoots at bar after being denied entry: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include a report of a woman in Colorado allegedly shooting several people at a bar after being denied entry. Another trending story is the rescue of a hiker in the Grand Canyon. Here are the top stories from Sept. 17-23.

1. Injured Grand Canyon hiker, 63, rescued

2. McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other fast food chains offering National Cheeseburger Day deals for as low as 1 cent

3. Two lottery tickets worth $2.68 billion combined remain unclaimed

4. Woman accused of shooting five people at Denver bar after being denied entry, police say

5. Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

6. Mother of the bride forgets to change photo captions in daughter’s wedding album, leaving family in hysterics

7. ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Maya’s brother testifies in $200 million case against All Children’s Hospital

8. Parents say American Airlines flight attendant put hidden camera in bathroom to record daughter: 'Disgusting'

9. San Jose mother undergoes full limb amputation after contracting rare bacterial infection

10. Portland-area mom gets 30 days for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer as 'test' for dad