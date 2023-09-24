Unclaimed lottery tickets; woman allegedly shoots at bar after being denied entry: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Sept. 16-23
Our top crime stories for the week of Sept. 16: A Gilbert woman was arrested in Yavapai County for reportedly shooting her estranged 80-year-old husband during a domestic dispute; a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood left two people with serious injuries; a man died at the hospital after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; a woman who has been arrested 35 times is back in police custody following a violent confrontation at a Phoenix gas station; and a homeless man is accused of stealing a watch worth nearly $300,000 from a high-end jewelry store in Old Town Scottsdale.
This week's top stories include a report of a woman in Colorado allegedly shooting several people at a bar after being denied entry. Another trending story is the rescue of a hiker in the Grand Canyon. Here are the top stories from Sept. 17-23.
1. Injured Grand Canyon hiker, 63, rescued
A 63-year-old hiker was rescued Friday at Grand Canyon National Park after he was injured in a fall and his group of friends left him behind to continue their "backpacking adventure," authorities said.
2. McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other fast food chains offering National Cheeseburger Day deals for as low as 1 cent
Wendy's is offering a 1-cent cheeseburger with the fast food chain's app.
3. Two lottery tickets worth $2.68 billion combined remain unclaimed
The recent billion-dollar Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have not had the lucky players holding the winning tickets officially linked to them yet.
4. Woman accused of shooting five people at Denver bar after being denied entry, police say
Police said the shooting occurred after the woman presented an ID to the security staff that didn’t belong to her.
5. Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix
A man is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in north Phoenix.
6. Mother of the bride forgets to change photo captions in daughter’s wedding album, leaving family in hysterics
Niki Hunt was shocked to see her wedding photos with odd captions like, 'A day at the park.'
7. ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Maya’s brother testifies in $200 million case against All Children’s Hospital
8. Parents say American Airlines flight attendant put hidden camera in bathroom to record daughter: 'Disgusting'
The American Airlines flight landed at Boston Logan International Airport and was met by law enforcement
9. San Jose mother undergoes full limb amputation after contracting rare bacterial infection
Laura Barajas bought fish from a grocery store in San Jose and cooked it herself. The next day she was admitted to a local hospital and diagnosed with Vibrio Vulnificus, a bacterial infection.
10. Portland-area mom gets 30 days for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer as 'test' for dad
An Oregon judge sentenced a mother to 30 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to waterboarding her baby during an October 2021 incident.