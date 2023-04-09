Underwater Easter egg hunt held for divers in Florida Keys

Children and families are taking part in Easter egg hunts across the world on land, but what about those out on the water?

A Florida dive instructor decided to hold an underwater Easter Egg hunt near Tavernier Sunday.

Local photographer Daniel Eidsmoe captured the footage showing scuba diver Spencer Slate dressed up as the Easter bunny and placing colorful hard-boiled eggs among coral and sea life for participants to find.

RELATED: How the Easter bunny and colorful eggs originated from ancient spring traditions

"Every Easter for the past 20 years Slate puts on an Easter bunny costume and has an underwater Easter egg hunt for snorkelers and divers," Eidsmoe told Storyful.

Eidsmoe said Slate, 74, has been a boat captain and dive instructor in the Florida Keys for over 40 years.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.