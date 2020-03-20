University of Arizona cancels May 2020 graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus outbreak

article

All University of Arizona in-person convocation and commencement ceremonies have been canceled, according to a press release from UArizona president Robert Robbins.

"The health and safety of our students, families, friends and communities must come first," read the statement. "And we have determined that the University of Arizona 2020 Convocations and Commencement cannot take place in-person as originally scheduled in May 2020."

The cancellations apply to all graduation events in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista.

The university says it is planning to offer an "alternate graduation experience," with more details to come on March 27. Graduates can also particpate in future Dec. 2020 or May 2021 commencement ceremonies, according to the statement - however, this is also contingent on the school's evaluation of the outbreak in the future.