Unknown suspects tried to lure Yuma boy into van, police say

The Yuma Police Department is investigating after several people reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their van with the promise of candy and video games.

Police were called to an area near the 1700 block of 45th Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 after the young boy ran away and told his family.

The 10-year-old said a white van had stopped next to him to try and lure him. Three people were reportedly in the car at the time: an older man in the driver's seat, a Hispanic teenage boy in the front passenger seat, and an unknown person in the backseat.

The teenage suspect was described as having short black hair and wearing a black long sleeved shirt.

Officers tried to search for the suspects, but couldn't find anyone.

"The Yuma Police Department would like to remind parents to speak with your children to remain vigilant, and avoid talking to strangers, walk with others whenever possible, and always report suspicious persons immediately," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-782-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

