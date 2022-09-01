Jogging strollers recalled after rear brakes cut off child's fingertip

article

More than 14,000 jogging strollers sold by UPPAbaby have been recalled after a child’s fingertip was amputated by a stroller’s rear disc brakes.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company’s all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if fingers get caught in the openings while the stroller is in use. There has been one report of a child who was not in the stroller losing a fingertip after it got caught in the stroller’s rear brakes.

The recall involves all of the all-terrain RIDGE models, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The model number "1401-RDG-US" is printed on the left side of the stroller frame.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo credit: CPSC

About 14,400 strollers have been sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores from October 2021 through August 2022. The strollers are also available on Amazon and sell for about $600., the CPSC said.

Customers should stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.