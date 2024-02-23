The moon’s newest occupant has arrived and it’s said to be "alive and well."

NASA and Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission made history on Feb. 22, as the first successful commercial moon landing and the first American landing in more than 50 years.

The lander’s creator, Intuitive Machines, posted on X, with a brief Day One update of Odysseus’, nicknamed "Odie," condition on Friday.

"Odysseus is alive and well. Flight controllers are communicating and commanding the vehicle to download science data. The lander has good telemetry and solar charging. We continue to learn more about the vehicle’s specific information (Lat/Lon), overall health, and attitude (orientation). Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus will participate in a press conference later today to discuss this historic moment," the tweet read.

Both NASA and Intuitive Machines are set to host a televised news conference to discuss the soft moon landing Friday afternoon.

Odysseus lunar lander, aka Odie

Odysseus passes over the near side of the Moon after entering lunar orbit insertion on Feb. 21, 2024. (Intuitive Machines / NASA)

The Odysseus lunar lander was developed by Intuitive Machines.

It is the first U.S. commercial moon lander and is nicknamed "Odie."

Odysseus launched at 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 15 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission was sponsored in large part by NASA, whose experiments were on board. NASA paid $118 million for the delivery under a program meant to jump-start the lunar economy.

With Thursday’s touchdown, Intuitive Machines became the first private business to pull off a moon landing, a feat previously achieved by only five countries.

What happened during Odie’s landing?

In the final few hours before Odie was set to land on the moon, one of the NASA experiments was pressed into service when the lander's navigation system failed.

The lander took an extra lap around the moon to allow time for the last-minute switch to NASA's laser system, which helped the probe determine its altitude as it approached the lunar surface.

Another experiment, a cube with four cameras, was supposed to pop off 30 seconds before touchdown to capture pictures of Odysseus’ landing. But Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s EagleCam was deliberately powered off during the final descent because of the navigation switch and stayed attached to the lander.

Embry-Riddle's Troy Henderson said his team will try to release EagleCam in the coming days, so it can photograph the lander from roughly 26 feet away.

With lingering uncertainty over Odysseus' position on the moon, "getting that final picture of the lander on the surface is still an incredibly important task for us," Henderson told The Associated Press.

Intuitive Machines’ target was 186 miles shy of the south pole, around 80 degrees latitude and closer to the pole than any other spacecraft has come.

The Associated Press and Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.