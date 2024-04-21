US Marine dies in training accident in North Carolina

article

A U.S. Marine died after a training accident on April 18, according to military officials.

Military brass said Sgt. Colin Arslanbas was with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. They were based near the Camp Lejeune base in North Carolina.

"Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members," Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU commanding officer, said in a news release posted on social media. "We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time."

Arslanbas was from Missouri and enlisted in the military in March 2020. He was later promoted to the rank of Sgt. in April 2024. He also served as a Reconnaissance Marine with the MSPF.

The training accident is under investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.