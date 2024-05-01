Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: UT Dallas protesters confronted by law enforcement, at least 19 arrested

By Lori Brown and FOX 4 Staff
Updated  May 1, 2024 3:52pm MST
Texas
FOX 4

RICHARDSON, Texas - Law enforcement tore down an encampment at UT Dallas after pro-Palestinian protesters set one up on the Richardson campus.

Officers tear down encampment at UT Dallas

Officers in riot gear move in on the pro-Palestinian encampment set up at UT Dallas.

Police moved on the encampment shortly after 4 p.m., taking down the tents, flipping tables and taking some into custody.

Protesters were warned that they were criminally trespassing.

Sources tell FOX 4's Shaun Rabb at least 19 people have been arrested. They were taken to the Collin County Jail. It is unknown at this time how many of those taken into custody are students.

Texas DPS and police then surrounded the area around what is left of the encampment.

Texas DPS, Collin County Sheriff's, Richardson police and UT Dallas police are among the law enforcement groups in the area.

Arrests being made at UT Dallas encampment

Officers in riot gear have cleared out the encampment set up at UT Dallas in Richardson. Lori Brown provides an update.

Facilities vehicles packed up the tents and other items from the encampment.

A group of hundreds of protesters in the area stood nearby chanting before leaving the area around 5:45.

Some of the police that were in the area walked away from the area shortly after.

Some students holding an Israeli flag stood nearby while law enforcement took apart the encampment.

Pro-Israel group arrives at UT Dallas encampment

A group of Jewish students came to the site of the Pro-Palestinian UT Dallas encampment to counter protest.

About 100 volunteers set up the encampment in Chess Plaza on Friday at 4:30 a.m.

The protesters hung a banner saying "Welcome to Gaza Liberation Plaza."

"We are not going to back down. It is very much within our rights to stay in the free speech zone on campus," said Adam a UTD senior on Wednesday morning.

The Students for Justice in Palestine said they are demanding that UT Dallas and the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company to divest in companies they say are enabling the war in Gaza.

The same group held a sit-in earlier this month at UT Dallas' administration building.