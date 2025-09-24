VAI Resort construction continues after a split vote from Glendale residents

The Brief Construction on VAI Resort is pushing forward, even after Glendale voters gave mixed signals in a recent election. While voters narrowly rejected one measure related to the resort, they narrowly approved a separate development plan that supersedes the first. VAI Resort officials say significant progress has been made since the May election, with the conference center and entertainment stage seeing major advancements. They've yet to announce a new public opening date but say they will do so once key milestones are met.



After multiple delays and a public vote, construction is underway once again on VAI Resort. The massive project, located near State Farm Stadium, was originally supposed to open in 2023.

What we know:

In May, the future of the VAI Resort was up to Glendale voters. The resort ultimately passed that hurdle, but with a split vote. Voters narrowly rejected Proposition 401, which would have allowed rezoning for offices and parking near the resort, with 50.9% voting no. At the same time, they approved Proposition 402, with 50.9% voting yes, supporting an updated development plan for the site.

Rian Kirkman, senior vice president of marketing for the VAI Resort, explained that construction was able to continue because Prop 402 supersedes Prop 401.

"Prop 402, because it supersedes 401, is the most important. It gives us those land use rights," Kirkman said.

Kirkman said a lot of progress has been made since Glendale's May election.

"Our conference center along the 101, along the west side of the property, is now up to three stories, as you see as you drive by. So we're excited about that … and maybe the most exciting for people is our stage," Kirkman said. "We've made a ton of progress. We've installed the screens, all the video boards, the things you see when you go to a concert and all the graphics and effects behind the artists."

The office space on 95th Avenue is close to being done, with a six to eight-week move-in time frame. However, a public opening date for the entertainment hotel and theme park project has not yet been announced.

What's next:

"I think, you know, we've never been closer. That's what I tell people. But in reality, we'll outline a timing of when we're going to open when we know that there is a clear path to create a guest experience that's VAI worthy," Kirkman said. "Right now, we're pathing towards some key milestones and once those are in place, we'll be able to announce an opening timeline that will let everyone else know when they'll be able to experience the resort."

Kirkman added that while most of the progress made since May may be hard to see from the street, construction is happening every morning.